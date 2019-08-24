As Tootsie Roll Inds Com (TR) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Reik & Co Has Increased Its Position; Vicor (VICR) Holder Shikiar Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding as Valuation Declined

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 50.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 51,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The institutional investor held 49,680 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 101,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.81% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $29.49. About 171,832 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M

Reik & Co increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (TR) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co bought 8,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.56% . The institutional investor held 310,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56 million, up from 301,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $36.75. About 106,384 shares traded. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 29.56% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries 1Q EPS 13c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TR); 24/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL 1Q EPS 13C; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries: 1Q Results Benefited From Favorable Forex, Lower U.S. Tax Rate; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 08/03/2018 Just finished reviewing $TR and its 10-K, we’re increasingly #bearish. Adj earnings fell to a 5yr low. Share count revisions result in magically shrinking 5yr EPS CAGR down to abysmal 1.3%; 18/03/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: Police said a person had redness and numbness on their face after eating a Tootsie Roll, according to a release; 26/03/2018 – Downgrading our view further on $TR Tootsie Roll; cocoa prices up; 25/04/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll reported a horrible quarter, worst Q1 sales and earnings results in recent history. Still see much downside here, continues to be our favorite slow bleed short #bearish #negative; 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 20 investors sold VICR shares while 41 reduced holdings. only 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 11.51 million shares or 6.96% less from 12.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Comml Bank Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Arizona State Retirement accumulated 0.01% or 25,020 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.35% or 14,412 shares. 33,081 were reported by Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Llc. Swiss Bancshares holds 0% or 33,632 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 94,462 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) or 5,321 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 1,270 shares or 0% of its portfolio. S Squared Limited Liability Company reported 99,700 shares stake. 13,104 were accumulated by Alps Advsrs Inc. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 11,150 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% or 19,821 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 54,448 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 56.25% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.32 per share. VICR’s profit will be $5.64 million for 52.66 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Vicor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 133.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Vicor’s (NASDAQ:VICR) Whopping 378% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Vicor Corporation Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “32 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vicor Corporation Reports Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33M and $238.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc by 12,815 shares to 72,185 shares, valued at $5.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 24,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Agnc Investment Corp. Ser B 7..

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64M and $365.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) by 18,388 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $135.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.