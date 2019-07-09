As Tootsie Roll Inds Com (TR) Stock Price Rose, Reik & Co Has Lifted Stake; M/I Homes (MHO) Shareholder Q Global Advisors Has Decreased Holding as Valuation Rose

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 74,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 166,287 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, down from 241,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $804.23M market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $28.99. About 109,449 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 0.17% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%

Reik & Co increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (TR) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co bought 8,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 310,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56M, up from 301,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.44. About 183,663 shares traded or 55.34% up from the average. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 45.90% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 25/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries: 1Q Results Benefited From Favorable Forex, Lower U.S. Tax Rate; 29/03/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll proxy just filed and proved us right; they care little about shareholders. Another record year of mgmt compensation, use of the personal jet, and perks. #shareholderabuse; 26/03/2018 – Downgrading our view further on $TR Tootsie Roll; cocoa prices up; 25/04/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll reported a horrible quarter, worst Q1 sales and earnings results in recent history. Still see much downside here, continues to be our favorite slow bleed short #bearish #negative; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries 1Q EPS 13c; 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TR); 24/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL 1Q EPS 13C

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64 million and $365.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) by 18,388 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $135.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $293,341 activity.