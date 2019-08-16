As Tootsie Roll Inds Com (TR) Stock Price Declined, Reik & Co Increased Stake by $312,650; 13D Management Lifted Its Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) by $862,215

Reik & Co increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (TR) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co bought 8,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.56% . The institutional investor held 310,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56 million, up from 301,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 126,282 shares traded or 13.76% up from the average. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 29.56% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TR); 18/03/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: Police said a person had redness and numbness on their face after eating a Tootsie Roll, according to a release; 08/03/2018 Just finished reviewing $TR and its 10-K, we’re increasingly #bearish. Adj earnings fell to a 5yr low. Share count revisions result in magically shrinking 5yr EPS CAGR down to abysmal 1.3%; 29/03/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll proxy just filed and proved us right; they care little about shareholders. Another record year of mgmt compensation, use of the personal jet, and perks. #shareholderabuse; 26/03/2018 – Downgrading our view further on $TR Tootsie Roll; cocoa prices up; 25/04/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll reported a horrible quarter, worst Q1 sales and earnings results in recent history. Still see much downside here, continues to be our favorite slow bleed short #bearish #negative; 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries 1Q EPS 13c; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries: 1Q Results Benefited From Favorable Forex, Lower U.S. Tax Rate

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 1,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 30,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.22 million, up from 28,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $13.32 during the last trading session, reaching $809.89. About 348,699 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS CHIPOTLE BRAND HAS BEEN “INVISIBLE” IN RECENT YEARS; 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS MOVE TO AFFECT EMPLOYEES IN DENVER AND NY IN 4Q; 23/05/2018 – CMG: SOME WORKERS TO BE OFFERED RELOCATION/RETENTION PACKAGES; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle’s New CEO Gets Welcome Gift as Sales Exceed Estimates; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAW SURGE IN DIGITAL ORDERS AFTER NEW MOBILE APP; 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – FOLLOWING CHANGES, CHIPOTLE WILL CLOSE ITS DENVER AND NEW YORK CITY OFFICES; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE 1Q EPS $2.13, EST. $1.57; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q Rev $1.15B; 25/04/2018 – Homeownership Preservation Foundation & CMG Financial Partner to Increase Homeownership Opportunities Nationwide; 22/03/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE KATHERINE POLK FAILLA REJECTS INVESTORS’ CLAIM THAT CHIPOTLE FRAUDULENTLY CONCEALED SAFETY RISKS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Tru Com Of Delaware reported 813 shares stake. Citigroup Inc accumulated 21,571 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 25,578 shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 130 shares. 3,672 were accumulated by Amalgamated National Bank. Voya Invest Management Ltd Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Clark holds 0.01% or 370 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.05% stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg invested in 0.05% or 7,992 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers reported 50 shares. Lord Abbett And Co Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Focused Wealth owns 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gam Holdings Ag has invested 0.04% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Hitchwood Mngmt Lp accumulated 153,000 shares or 1.56% of the stock. Millennium Management Llc owns 6,436 shares.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Apple, Chipotle, Costco, Exxon, Netflix, Qualcomm, Ulta, US Bancorp and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chipotle: Consider Cutting Back On Burritos – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Chipotle, Nutanix And More – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Stocks to Sell This Summer Earnings Season – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “4 Red-Hot Stocks to Buy That Have Virtually No Trade-Related Worries – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.54, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold TR shares while 25 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 15.22 million shares or 6.07% more from 14.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd reported 1.06 million shares. Allstate Corporation reported 0.05% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Vanguard Gp owns 2.15M shares. 2,504 are held by Pnc Financial Grp. Bluestein R H Communications reported 0.01% stake. Prospector Prtn Limited Liability Co invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) for 12,580 shares. Wallace Management holds 0.44% or 84,510 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp holds 696,306 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 90,361 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 42,125 shares. D E Shaw And Inc owns 5,873 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Saybrook Nc holds 18,320 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.01% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). 16 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advisors.