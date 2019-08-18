As Tootsie Roll Inds Com (TR) Stock Declined, Reik & Co Has Lifted Its Stake; As Tuesday Morning (TUES) Share Value Declined, Portolan Capital Management Boosted by $1.03 Million Its Stake

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUES) by 39.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 516,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.46% . The hedge fund held 1.83 million shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89M, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tuesday Morning Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.33. About 100,700 shares traded. Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) has declined 44.41% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.41% the S&P500. Some Historical TUES News: 03/05/2018 – Tuesday Morning 3Q Loss/Shr 18c; 03/05/2018 – Tuesday Morning Sees ‘Significant Projected Ebitda Improvement’ in 4Q, FY18; 14/05/2018 – Royce & Associates Buys New 1.1% Position in Tuesday Morning; 19/04/2018 DJ Tuesday Morning Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TUES); 03/05/2018 – Tuesday Morning Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures Approximately $23M-$26M; 03/05/2018 – TUESDAY MORNING CORP – EXPECTS A FISCAL 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 3% – 4%; 03/05/2018 – Tuesday Morning Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales up 3%-4%

Reik & Co increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (TR) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co bought 8,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.56% . The institutional investor held 310,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56 million, up from 301,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $38.02. About 274,672 shares traded or 144.40% up from the average. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 29.56% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 18/03/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: Police said a person had redness and numbness on their face after eating a Tootsie Roll, according to a release; 26/03/2018 – Downgrading our view further on $TR Tootsie Roll; cocoa prices up; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TR); 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries 1Q EPS 13c; 08/03/2018 Just finished reviewing $TR and its 10-K, we’re increasingly #bearish. Adj earnings fell to a 5yr low. Share count revisions result in magically shrinking 5yr EPS CAGR down to abysmal 1.3%; 25/04/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll reported a horrible quarter, worst Q1 sales and earnings results in recent history. Still see much downside here, continues to be our favorite slow bleed short #bearish #negative; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 25/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13; 24/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL 1Q EPS 13C

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Farmers Brothers Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 122,977 shares to 145,612 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 223,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 438,167 shares, and cut its stake in Match Group Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold TUES shares while 13 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 28.35 million shares or 4.58% less from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Com holds 110,675 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Corp reported 220,516 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management has invested 0.03% in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 210,589 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Capital Limited Liability (Trc) has invested 0% in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES). New York-based Teton Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES). California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 107,171 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Tech Lc accumulated 873,776 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.83M were reported by Portolan Cap Mgmt Lc. Northern Trust Corporation invested in 0% or 149,908 shares. D E Shaw And holds 779,646 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES). Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has 0% invested in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) for 7.52 million shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Inc owns 0.02% invested in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) for 626,080 shares. Td Asset invested in 138,800 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $424,024 activity.

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64 million and $365.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) by 18,388 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $135.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.