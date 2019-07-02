As Tootsie Roll Inds Com (TR) Share Price Rose, Holder Reik & Co Has Raised Its Holding; Colfax (CFX) Stake Held by Cooke & Bieler Lp

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Colfax Corporation (CFX) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 48,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.56M shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.76 million, up from 6.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Colfax Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $27.04. About 895,511 shares traded. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 17.73% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.16% the S&P500.

Reik & Co increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (TR) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co bought 8,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 310,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56 million, up from 301,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.5. About 88,094 shares traded. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 45.90% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries 1Q EPS 13c

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81 billion and $5.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mts Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 71,954 shares to 192,071 shares, valued at $10.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 663,738 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold CFX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.47 million shares or 16.58% more from 91.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cardinal Mngmt Limited Company Ct accumulated 115,365 shares. Lincoln Cap Ltd Liability reported 2.06% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Stifel Fin Corp has 0% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 13,180 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 5,079 shares. Bridges Invest Management accumulated 0.04% or 34,410 shares. Boston Prtnrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 147,853 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 14,565 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus holds 0% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) or 11,000 shares. Van Den Berg Mgmt I holds 4.4% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) or 1.08 million shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 1.03M shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Select Equity Gru LP has invested 0% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Pnc Financial Serv Group Inc Inc accumulated 5,808 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 136,350 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.54, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold TR shares while 25 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 15.22 million shares or 6.07% more from 14.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 5,153 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation owns 595,175 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). 235,906 are held by Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd. Gruss & Company accumulated 19,035 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Prospector Lc accumulated 109,883 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 14,948 shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 3,822 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 42,125 shares. Hanson And Doremus Investment Management invested 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Principal Financial Group Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Northern Trust Corporation holds 333,919 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc reported 0.02% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). New York-based First Manhattan Com has invested 0.01% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR).

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64 million and $365.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) by 18,388 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $135.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.