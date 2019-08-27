As Tootsie Roll Inds Com (TR) Share Price Declined, Reik & Co Lifted Its Stake; Sands Capital Management Increases Position in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU)

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 95.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 376,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 770,244 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.39 million, up from 393,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $106.43. About 626,984 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c

Reik & Co increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (TR) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co bought 8,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.56% . The institutional investor held 310,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56M, up from 301,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $36.47. About 84,950 shares traded. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 29.56% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 26/03/2018 – Downgrading our view further on $TR Tootsie Roll; cocoa prices up; 08/03/2018 Just finished reviewing $TR and its 10-K, we’re increasingly #bearish. Adj earnings fell to a 5yr low. Share count revisions result in magically shrinking 5yr EPS CAGR down to abysmal 1.3%; 18/03/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: Police said a person had redness and numbness on their face after eating a Tootsie Roll, according to a release; 24/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL 1Q EPS 13C; 25/04/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll reported a horrible quarter, worst Q1 sales and earnings results in recent history. Still see much downside here, continues to be our favorite slow bleed short #bearish #negative; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries 1Q EPS 13c; 29/03/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll proxy just filed and proved us right; they care little about shareholders. Another record year of mgmt compensation, use of the personal jet, and perks. #shareholderabuse; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TR); 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64M and $365.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) by 18,388 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $135.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More recent Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:TR) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Is Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Creating Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 57% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.54, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold TR shares while 25 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 15.22 million shares or 6.07% more from 14.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Enterprise Fincl Ser Corporation owns 0% invested in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) for 57 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Morgan Stanley owns 78,681 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 29,805 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.02% invested in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Manufacturers Life Insur The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 37,862 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.01% or 3,853 shares in its portfolio. S Muoio & Co Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.99% or 28,954 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.15 million shares. Burns J W And Ny has invested 0.1% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Swiss Fincl Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Northern holds 0% or 333,919 shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments has 0% invested in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0% or 12,580 shares.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $32.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 10,001 shares to 312,567 shares, valued at $366.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 484,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.27 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.