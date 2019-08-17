As Tootsie Roll Inds Com (TR) Market Valuation Declined, Reik & Co Increased Position by $312,650; Monarch Partners Asset Management Upped Fly Leasing LTD (FLY) Stake by $1.06 Million

Reik & Co increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (TR) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co bought 8,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.56% . The institutional investor held 310,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56 million, up from 301,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $38.02. About 274,672 shares traded or 140.02% up from the average. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 29.56% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 25/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries: 1Q Results Benefited From Favorable Forex, Lower U.S. Tax Rate; 25/04/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll reported a horrible quarter, worst Q1 sales and earnings results in recent history. Still see much downside here, continues to be our favorite slow bleed short #bearish #negative; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TR); 18/03/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: Police said a person had redness and numbness on their face after eating a Tootsie Roll, according to a release; 08/03/2018 Just finished reviewing $TR and its 10-K, we’re increasingly #bearish. Adj earnings fell to a 5yr low. Share count revisions result in magically shrinking 5yr EPS CAGR down to abysmal 1.3%; 29/03/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll proxy just filed and proved us right; they care little about shareholders. Another record year of mgmt compensation, use of the personal jet, and perks. #shareholderabuse; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries 1Q EPS 13c; 26/03/2018 – Downgrading our view further on $TR Tootsie Roll; cocoa prices up; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY) by 95.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 81,545 shares as the company's stock rose 14.57% . The institutional investor held 166,985 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, up from 85,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fly Leasing Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $551.04M market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16.98. About 166,766 shares traded. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has risen 22.78% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.78% the S&P500.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eastgroup Ppty Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 70,180 shares to 22,729 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) by 221,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,601 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.54, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold TR shares while 25 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 15.22 million shares or 6.07% more from 14.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 4 shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 0% or 3,822 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 0% or 10,199 shares. 49,461 are owned by Allstate Corp. 48 were reported by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc. Saybrook Capital Nc has invested 0.3% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Prelude Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) for 6 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0.01% stake. 262 are owned by Hanson And Doremus Mgmt. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) for 293,628 shares. Regions Fincl reported 584 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation invested in 7,197 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). 5,551 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado.

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64M and $365.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) by 18,388 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $135.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.