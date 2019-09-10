As Tompkins Financial (TMP) Market Valuation Rose, Tompkins Financial Has Upped by $520,448 Its Holding; Franklin Resources Has Decreased Holding in Yum Brands (YUM) by $77.13 Million as Share Price Rose

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 51.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 779,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 723,215 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.19 million, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $114.64. About 549,172 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MLN EUROS; 02/05/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pizza Hut UK to be sold to buyout team led by its chief executive- Sky News; 25/04/2018 – Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 Per Share; 15/03/2018 – Taco Bell Partners With Guild To Expand Education Support To Its Entire System Of Team Members; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – DEAL DOUBLES PIZZA HUT’S FOOTPRINT IN THE REGIONS COVERED BY THE ALLIANCE; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Sales Miss Estimates Amid Steep Fast-Food Discounts; 20/03/2018 – Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands; 28/03/2018 – Yum! Brands Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Tompkins Financial Corp (TMP) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 6,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 477,606 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.33 million, up from 470,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Tompkins Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $80.06. About 8,402 shares traded. Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEMKT:TMP) has declined 5.32% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TMP News: 15/05/2018 – Tompkins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 DOT TSA: Twenty guide dogs received TSA checkpoint training at Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport; 26/04/2018 – Tompkins Promotes Senior Trust Officer to Chief Operating Officer Ahead of Move to New $31.3 Million Headquarters; 27/04/2018 – Tompkins Financial Corporation Reports Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Tompkins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – TOMPKINS 1Q EPS $1.33, EST. $1.30 (2 EST.); 27/04/2018 – Tompkins Financial 1Q EPS $1.33; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tompkins Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMP)

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $283.18 million for 30.17 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 3,272 shares to 7,247 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 6.67 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE).