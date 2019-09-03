As Tompkins Financial Corporati (TMP) Stock Rose, Shareholder W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Cut Position by $620,000; As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Share Price Rose, Alpine Associates Management Has Lowered Holding

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Tompkins Financial Corporati (TMP) by 20.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 7,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 30,019 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, down from 37,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Tompkins Financial Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $77. About 12,970 shares traded. Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEMKT:TMP) has declined 5.32% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TMP News: 27/04/2018 – TOMPKINS 1Q EPS $1.33, EST. $1.30 (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – Tompkins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 DOT TSA: Twenty guide dogs received TSA checkpoint training at Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport; 27/04/2018 – Tompkins Financial Corporation Reports Cash Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Tompkins Financial 1Q EPS $1.33; 19/04/2018 – Tompkins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Tompkins Promotes Senior Trust Officer to Chief Operating Officer Ahead of Move to New $31.3 Million Headquarters; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tompkins Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMP)

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 132,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 242,800 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 375,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.36. About 2.65M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTEREST RATE UNDER TERM FACILITY IS LONDON INTERBANK OFFERED RATE PLUS 200 BASIS POINTS; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Same-Store Revenues Remained Flat; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – PARTIES EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS IN COMING WEEKS, TO CONSUMMATE TRANSACTION IN PHASES BY FALL OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties, Caesars Expect to Complete Transaction in Phases by the Fall of 2018; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT,VICI LOI FOR ASSET SALE, LEASE AMENDMENTS; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT BOARD OKS BUYBACK OF UP TO $500M SHRS; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penn Va Corp New by 71,862 shares to 312,762 shares, valued at $13.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infrareit Inc by 323,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability, a Florida-based fund reported 1.05 million shares. Asset reported 26,815 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Metropolitan Life New York holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 1,479 shares. 42,500 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa). Eaton Vance Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Retirement Of Alabama owns 758,945 shares. Citigroup holds 0.06% or 7.55 million shares in its portfolio. Bamco Ny owns 746,246 shares. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 637,174 shares. Moreover, Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 57,053 shares. Svcs Automobile Association invested in 92,702 shares or 0% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 40,550 shares. Monarch Alternative Ltd Partnership has 0.64% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 1.05 million shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 584,202 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21 million and $441.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 62,057 shares to 441,315 shares, valued at $23.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 13,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF).