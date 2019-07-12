As Tompkins Financial Corporati (TMP) Stock Rose, Shareholder Proshare Advisors Raised Its Holding; Simulations Plus (SLP) Stake Held by Granite Investment Partners Llc

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tompkins Financial Corporati (TMP) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 14,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 119,787 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11 million, up from 105,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tompkins Financial Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $81.36. About 25,241 shares traded. Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEMKT:TMP) has declined 1.93% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TMP News: 19/04/2018 – Tompkins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – TOMPKINS 1Q EPS $1.33, EST. $1.30 (2 EST.); 27/04/2018 – Tompkins Financial 1Q EPS $1.33; 15/05/2018 – Tompkins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Tompkins Financial Corporation Reports Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 DOT TSA: Twenty guide dogs received TSA checkpoint training at Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tompkins Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMP); 26/04/2018 – Tompkins Promotes Senior Trust Officer to Chief Operating Officer Ahead of Move to New $31.3 Million Headquarters

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Simulations Plus Inc (SLP) by 87.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 31,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,251 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 36,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Simulations Plus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $564.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.19% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $32.24. About 197,290 shares traded or 199.91% up from the average. Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has risen 27.63% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SLP News: 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DILIsym Software License Package; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces a One-Time $1,000 Cash Bonus to Each of Its Employees; 08/05/2018 – DILISYM SERVICES – U.S. FDA SECURED ANNUAL GOVERNMENT LICENSE FOR QSP MODELING SOFTWARE, DILISYM; 09/04/2018 – Simulations Plus 2Q EPS 19c; 09/04/2018 Simulations Plus Reports Record Second Quarter FY2018 Revenue; 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DlLlsym Software License Package; 19/04/2018 – DJ Simulations Plus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLP); 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $345,210 activity.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 10,294 shares to 41,245 shares, valued at $5.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 16,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,347 shares, and cut its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold SLP shares while 25 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 6.64 million shares or 1.61% more from 6.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Assoc has 78,429 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Conestoga Cap Advsrs Llc accumulated 0.01% or 15,155 shares. Northern Tru Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 165,403 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 20,825 shares. Legal General Group Inc Plc invested in 0% or 1,888 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 0% in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) or 25,593 shares. Wasatch Advsr, a Utah-based fund reported 343,122 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 2,399 shares. Ancora Lc reported 0.16% in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 20,552 shares or 0.21% of the stock. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). Dorsey Wright holds 0% of its portfolio in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) for 432 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De owns 729 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 4,518 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 1,181 shares stake.

