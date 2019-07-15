As Tompkins Financial Corporati (TMP) Stock Price Rose, W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Cut Holding by $620,000; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Legacy Private Trust Trimmed Position as Shares Rose

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Tompkins Financial Corporati (TMP) by 20.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 7,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,019 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, down from 37,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Tompkins Financial Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $79.83. About 42,217 shares traded. Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEMKT:TMP) has declined 1.93% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TMP News: 27/04/2018 – TOMPKINS 1Q EPS $1.33, EST. $1.30 (2 EST.); 27/04/2018 – Tompkins Financial Corporation Reports Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 DOT TSA: Twenty guide dogs received TSA checkpoint training at Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport; 27/04/2018 – Tompkins Financial 1Q EPS $1.33; 19/04/2018 – Tompkins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Tompkins Promotes Senior Trust Officer to Chief Operating Officer Ahead of Move to New $31.3 Million Headquarters; 15/05/2018 – Tompkins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tompkins Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMP)

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 3,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,562 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07M, down from 92,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $113.9. About 12.65M shares traded or 13.63% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/05/2018 – Cypress to Address 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 15; 19/04/2018 – Adyen, which is currently valued at over $2 billion, is in talks with Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan to be advisers, the source said; 07/05/2018 – NCR to Participate in Fireside Chat at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 13/03/2018 – EQT Is Said to Consider Sale of Polish Medical Devices Firm HTL; 22/04/2018 – DJ JPMorgan Chase & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JPM); 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 08/05/2018 – 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 18/05/2018 – GAS NATURAL GAS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 21.5 EUROS FROM 20.5 EUROS; 03/04/2018 – Goldman Hires JPMorgan’s Hari Moorthy As Partner Overseeing New Effort

More notable recent Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “TOMPKINS FINANCIAL CORPORATION Announces New Stock Repurchase Program – Business Wire” on July 20, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tompkins Financial Corporation Appoints Steven W. Cribbs to the Senior Leadership Team of the Company – Business Wire” published on October 22, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tompkins Financial Corporation Reports Cash Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Jennifer Tegan Joins Tompkins Financial Corporation Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tompkins Financial Corporation Increases Cash Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: October 19, 2018.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21M and $441.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 1,603 shares to 43,894 shares, valued at $9.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 43,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX) by 185,559 shares to 243,126 shares, valued at $11.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 35,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27B for 11.17 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Nv invested in 7.62 million shares or 1.26% of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Ltd New York has 17,007 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Inc Lc reported 30,569 shares. Clark Estates New York invested in 105,500 shares or 1.65% of the stock. Hilltop Hldg Inc has 0.73% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc invested in 188,934 shares or 2.12% of the stock. Central Securities Corporation holds 230,000 shares. 116,605 were accumulated by Premier Asset Management Lc. Towercrest Capital Management holds 24,351 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Curbstone Financial Mngmt has 25,636 shares. East Coast Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.13% or 5,175 shares. Lodestar Counsel Limited Com Il invested in 2.66% or 245,926 shares. Charter Trust reported 71,111 shares stake. Marietta Investment Prtn Limited Liability holds 0.13% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4,145 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp has invested 0.16% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. 11,659 shares were sold by Petno Douglas B, worth $1.22M on Tuesday, January 29. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242 worth of stock. 18,679 shares valued at $1.96 million were sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. Friedman Stacey had sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310 on Tuesday, January 29. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5.