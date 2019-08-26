As Toll Brothers (TOL) Shares Declined, Great West Life Assurance Company Lowered Its Stake by $2.03 Million; Quantbot Technologies LP Trimmed Its Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 94.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 27,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The hedge fund held 1,623 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98,000, down from 28,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.23. About 251,415 shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS 1Q NET REV. $3.58B; 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 22/04/2018 – DJ Las Vegas Sands Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LVS); 09/03/2018 – Las Vegas R-J: Las Vegas Sands properties raise daily resort fees to $45; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Room Rev $445M; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT , TERM LOAN LENDERS WILL PROVIDE REFINANCING TERM LOANS FOR $2.16 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Sands China Team Member Wins Las Vegas Sands’ Global Citizenship Award

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) by 34.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 56,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.74% . The institutional investor held 107,777 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90 million, down from 164,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Toll Brothers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $35.27. About 269,443 shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has risen 2.27% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 11/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THE TRUE LIFE COMPANIES SELLS 3.6-ACRE PARCEL FOR 89 CONDOMINIUMS TO HOME BUILDER TOLL BROTHERS IN MILPITAS, CA; 16/05/2018 – Toll Brothers CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – BACKLOG VALUE AT SECOND-QUARTER END ROSE TO $6.36 BILLION; 13/03/2018 – Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Toll Brothers’ Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 23/05/2018 – Cushing Village Partner Granted Limited Injunction Against Toll Brothers in Lawsuit; 23/05/2018 – STARR CAPITAL GETS LIMITED INJUNCTION VS TOLL BROTHERS IN SUIT; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers’ misses profit view on delays in California, rising costs; 22/05/2018 – Homebuilders lower as Toll Brothers warns on cost pressure; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Profit Falls on Higher Charges, Smaller Margin

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flir Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 107,195 shares to 108,987 shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Ww Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated reported 607 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.42% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.55% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Moreover, Qs Investors Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 7,480 shares. Howe & Rusling owns 3 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Maryland-based Profund Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Aperio Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 227,146 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Lpl Lc owns 149,506 shares. Td Asset accumulated 258,205 shares. Tdam Usa holds 130,316 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability reported 0.16% stake. Baystate Wealth Lc owns 1,072 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.08% or 4.06M shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.23% or 26.03 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Kbc Gru Nv has 0.04% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $600.44 million for 17.06 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

