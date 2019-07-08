As Toll Brothers (TOL) Share Value Rose, Cannell Peter B & Company Has Cut Its Holding by $1.88 Million; As Costco Whsl New (COST) Shares Rose, Financial Architects Has Decreased Holding by $417,450

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) by 59.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 52,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 36,100 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, down from 88,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Toll Brothers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $37.19. About 447,944 shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has declined 9.68% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Rev $1.6B; 18/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – STATE AND LOCAL TAX DEDUCTION HASN’T HURT SALES: TOLL BROS’ CEO; 22/05/2018 – Homebuilders lower as Toll Brothers warns on cost pressure; 08/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) Investors; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS CEO DOUGLAS YEARLEY SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 23/05/2018 – Cushing Village Partner Granted Limited lnjunction Against Toll Brothers in Lawsuit; 13/03/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 11C FROM 8C, EST. 8C; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN OF BETWEEN 23.75% AND 24.25% OF REVENUES; 13/03/2018 – Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Toll Brothers’ Board of Directors

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 44.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 1,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,183 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $529,000, down from 3,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $268.91. About 521,097 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold TOL shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 112.87 million shares or 3.00% less from 116.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 4.73 million shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). C M Bidwell And Associate Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 23 shares. Wellington Gp Llp holds 0.01% or 1.21 million shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 45,200 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 343,841 shares stake. Bbt Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 13,734 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Company, a Ohio-based fund reported 28,624 shares. California-based Brandes Prns Lp has invested 0.01% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Alpha Windward Lc holds 0.31% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) or 12,840 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0% or 31,391 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest has invested 0.03% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Credit Agricole S A holds 0% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) or 300 shares.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $441,920 activity. Shares for $104,878 were sold by MARBACH CARL B on Wednesday, January 9.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77 billion and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 115,750 shares to 783,600 shares, valued at $6.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity National Information (NYSE:FIS) by 3,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).

Analysts await Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 30.16% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.26 per share. TOL’s profit will be $126.59M for 10.57 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Toll Brothers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.15% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pacific Investment Mngmt Co has 0.56% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 10,442 shares. Hartford Inv stated it has 53,260 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.04% or 17,927 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 3.45 million shares. Prudential reported 419,521 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust accumulated 16,737 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Co stated it has 40 shares. Moreover, Addison Cap Co has 0.25% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Harvey Invest Company Limited Company holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 41,323 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.04% or 63,729 shares. Moreover, Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Lc has 2.4% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 19,465 were accumulated by Stevens Mngmt Lp. Ashfield Cap Prns Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.39% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 52,204 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 14,618 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc stated it has 322 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.