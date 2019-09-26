As Tjx Ord (TJX) Shares Rose, Cincinnati Financial Boosted Its Position by $21.32 Million; Westfield Capital Management Company LP Decreased Its Position in Cme Group (CME) as Stock Rose

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 72.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 70,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 27,304 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.30M, down from 98,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $216.55. About 568,823 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 28/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LH: JUMP NEARLY 2 PERCENT IGNITED BY BARGAIN BUYING AND SHORT-COVERING AFTER HITTING CONTRACT LOWS -TRADE; 18/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SLUMP MORE THAN 2 PCT ON LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES, FUND SELLING AFTER FALLING BELOW 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE ADDED AVA, SCI, NTRS, CME, AJG IN 1Q: 13F; 10/05/2018 – CME looks to bolster presence in US rates market with Eris deal; 22/03/2018 – Memo to staff Spencer ready to stay at helm in event of CME deal; 22/03/2018 – CME Group Announces University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Wins 15th Annual Trading Challenge; 10/04/2018 – CME’S COMEX PLACES IMMEDIATE CURB ON DELIVERY OF RUSAL ALUMINUM; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP STATEMENT ON POTENTIAL OFFER FOR NEX GROUP; 05/04/2018 – CME Group Announces All-Time Overall and Non-U.S. Hours Agricultural Daily Volume Records

Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its stake in Tjx Ord (TJX) by 105.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp bought 410,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.30M, up from 390,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Tjx Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.42. About 1.67 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Epoch Partners Inc has 1.22M shares. Exchange Mgmt reported 0.32% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Sageworth owns 410 shares. 1.17 million were accumulated by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag. Cls Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 4,262 shares. World Asset Management stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.26% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 483,483 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 86,679 shares. 13.82 million were reported by Capital Global Investors. First National Tru holds 0.6% or 33,342 shares in its portfolio. America First Invest Advsrs Lc owns 87,734 shares. Tdam Usa owns 54,032 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 116 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Appleton Prns Ma holds 0.37% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 15,289 shares. Voloridge Invest Management Limited Liability Co holds 2,712 shares.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38 billion and $13.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 275,730 shares to 281,730 shares, valued at $33.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 296,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 853,148 shares, and has risen its stake in Orchard Therapeutics Plc.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Extends Exclusive License of Nasdaq 100 Futures To CME Group for Another 10 Years – Nasdaq” on October 01, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Canadian Metals Receives Shareholder Approval for Share Consolidation – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 04, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Czech PPF the last remaining bidder for broadcaster CME: report – StreetInsider.com” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Morning Note: Peloton (PTON) Pedals Its Way To An IPO – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28 million for 33.01 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Cincinnati Financial Corp, which manages about $2.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (NYSE:PSA) by 11,642 shares to 77,000 shares, valued at $18.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “TJX spends $120M on acquiring new office – Boston Business Journal” on September 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Marshalls online site promises same ‘unique’ mix from its stores – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” published on September 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend – Business Wire” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Burlington Stores Stock Rockets 17% Higher After Earnings Beat – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nbt Fincl Bank N A New York holds 0.65% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 68,881 shares. Kwmg Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 52,757 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Bahl & Gaynor Inc invested in 0.26% or 655,970 shares. Michigan-based Schwartz Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.87% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Washington Tru has invested 0.7% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Chilton Ltd Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 37,243 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.06% or 235,678 shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated reported 6.30M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh owns 810,267 shares. Karp Management owns 20,481 shares. Sit Invest Assoc stated it has 361,415 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Moreover, Royal Bank Of Canada has 0.31% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 14.71M shares. Condor Cap Management accumulated 0.16% or 18,887 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Llc owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Addenda Cap stated it has 0.47% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).