As Tjx Cos (Tjx) (TJX) Share Value Rose, Curbstone Financial Management Raised Position; Chase Investment Counsel Cut Its Holding in Merit Med Sys (MMSI) by $353,678

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (Tjx) (TJX) by 95.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 30,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 63,434 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, up from 32,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc (Tjx) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.41. About 4.02 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (MMSI) by 32.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 5,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The institutional investor held 12,180 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $753,000, down from 17,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Merit Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $40.76. About 738,401 shares traded or 47.91% up from the average. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 29C; 01/05/2018 – NinePoint Medical, Inc. Enters Into A Strategic Partnership and Worldwide Distribution with Merit Medical Systems, Inc; 16/04/2018 – Merit Medical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | corvocet biopsy system | K180450 | 03/12/2018 |; 30/04/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Flex-Neck Classic Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter 1 Cuff Infant Coiled, Catalog # CF-4235/B; 02/05/2018 – Merit Medical Enters Strategic Alliance and Worldwide Distribution with NinePoint Medical; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 01/05/2018 – NINEPOINT MEDICAL PACT WITH MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $194.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 26,181 shares to 54,619 shares, valued at $3.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $28.05 million for 19.98 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $367.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (Gild) (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7,880 shares to 15,620 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc. (T) (NYSE:T) by 17,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,162 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard St Corp Bond Etf (Vcs (VCSH).