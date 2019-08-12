As Tjx Cos (Tjx) (TJX) Market Valuation Rose, Curbstone Financial Management Upped Stake by $1.64 Million; Citadel Advisors Decreased Holding in Tucows (TCX) as Market Valuation Declined

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (Tjx) (TJX) by 95.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 30,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 63,434 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 32,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc (Tjx) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 5.65 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tucows Inc (TCX) by 67.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 21,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.43% . The hedge fund held 10,485 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $851,000, down from 31,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tucows Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $503.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $47.21. About 64,630 shares traded. Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) has declined 17.63% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Store Cap Corp (Call) (NYSE:STOR) by 25,200 shares to 46,500 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manpowergroup Inc (Call) (NYSE:MAN) by 84,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Hecla Mng Co (NYSE:HL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold TCX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 6.11 million shares or 0.64% less from 6.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) stated it has 346 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of America De holds 0% or 5,049 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) for 3,275 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 446,969 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated accumulated 0% or 96,864 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) for 2,628 shares. Dorsey Wright & Assocs has 0% invested in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) for 115 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) or 27,685 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited invested in 5,962 shares or 0% of the stock. Wasatch Advsrs Inc owns 0.04% invested in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) for 43,231 shares. Ameritas Investment has 0% invested in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) for 790 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 1,987 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Savings Bank accumulated 34 shares or 0% of the stock. Federated Pa reported 162 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) for 45,431 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 3.48M shares. First Retail Bank has invested 1.21% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreover, Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Nuwave Invest Management Limited Liability Com has 133 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp reported 414,307 shares stake. Glenview Bancshares Tru Dept invested 0.32% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 725,176 were reported by Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited. Ipswich Invest stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Chilton Capital Mgmt Llc invested in 198,505 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Archford Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 490 shares. Wendell David holds 3.56% or 429,914 shares. The Maryland-based Horan Capital Mngmt has invested 5.06% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 383,359 are owned by Advisory Rech. Geode Mngmt Lc has invested 0.26% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Ent Service Corp invested in 1,444 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $367.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (Ibm) (NYSE:IBM) by 2,982 shares to 6,534 shares, valued at $922,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. (Gild) (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,620 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) (NASDAQ:AMZN).