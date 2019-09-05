As Tjx Cos (TJX) Share Value Rose, Community Trust & Investment Co Has Upped Stake; First Midwest Bank Trust Division Cut Its Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Holding by $2.30 Million; Shares Rose

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (TJX) by 99.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 75,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 151,252 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05 million, up from 75,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $55.94. About 3.63M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 88,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The institutional investor held 76,808 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, down from 165,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $24.55. About 848,226 shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ACAD.O FY2018 REV VIEW $269.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Issues Statement Reaffirming Benefit/Risk Profile of NUPLAZID; 09/04/2018 – Some lingering concerns about $ACAD ‘s Nuplazid are resurfacing this morning in CNN investigation. Could be real trouble. #FDA on thin ice too; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 09/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – PMDAlliance and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Survey Reveals Serious Quality-of-Life Impact of Non-Movement Symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Backs 2018 Sales $255M-$270M; 02/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Elena Ridloff, CFA, as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutanix Inc by 141,671 shares to 151,434 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 8,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ACAD shares while 45 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 132.30 million shares or 2.60% less from 135.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 96,400 shares. 39.71 million are held by Baker Bros Advisors Lp. Millennium Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 306,161 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 89,630 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Company Limited holds 0.21% or 41,500 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated Inc holds 9.50M shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company has 33,002 shares. Hikari Power has invested 0.06% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 382,311 shares. 65,695 were accumulated by Proshare Advsrs Lc. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp reported 1,092 shares. 74,138 were reported by Manufacturers Life Co The. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 1.13M shares. Opus Point Ptnrs Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.44% or 11,981 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.41 EPS, up 18.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.5 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hendley & Incorporated has 4.13% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Horan Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Hudock Gru Limited Liability Corp has 350 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New Amsterdam Prtn Limited Co New York has 8,751 shares. First Amer Bancorp has invested 0.13% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Citigroup Inc holds 676,202 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 58.86 million were reported by State Street. Washington Trust Savings Bank holds 0.08% or 9,246 shares in its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 4,662 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Inc accumulated 30,820 shares. Cornerstone, a Washington-based fund reported 5,459 shares. Shelton Cap reported 715 shares. Moreover, Windward Capital Mgmt Ca has 1.71% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cibc Mkts Inc invested 0.03% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Eagle Ridge Investment has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).