As Tjx Cos (TJX) Market Value Rose, Holder Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Has Raised Stake; Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Raised Its Position in Cypress Semiconductor (Call) (CY) as Share Value Rose

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Call) (CY) by 234.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 277,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 396,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.81 million, up from 118,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.34. About 2.52M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 31C, EST. 29C; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c; 07/05/2018 – Cypress Expands USB Leadership With Next-Generation USB-C and Power Delivery Controller for Electronically-Marked Cables; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q EPS 2c; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 – Cypress to Address Two Investor Conferences in March; 02/05/2018 – Cypress to Address 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 15; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive and Industrial; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ REV $582.2M, EST. $580.5M; 16/05/2018 – Cognitive Systems and Cypress Semiconductor Bring WiFi Motion™ Technology to the Smart Home

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (TJX) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 7,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 160,957 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.51M, up from 153,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $56.58. About 3.42M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lateef Investment Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 110,500 shares. Montrusco Bolton holds 1.86% or 555,258 shares. Cypress Capital Grp has invested 1.87% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). The Massachusetts-based Zevin Asset Management Limited Co has invested 3.33% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 3.02 million are held by Bluespruce Invests Ltd Partnership. 3,827 are owned by Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Limited Liability holds 5,200 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Lifeplan Fincl Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Putnam Limited invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Eaton Vance Mgmt invested 0.6% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cwm Lc has invested 0.54% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Professional Advisory Serv Inc invested in 3.36% or 327,750 shares. Moreover, Pggm Investments has 0.66% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 2.50M shares. 95,117 are held by Smithbridge Asset Mngmt Incorporated De. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Com Ny has invested 0.01% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP) by 3,317 shares to 38,179 shares, valued at $4.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB) by 1,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,989 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP).

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50 billion and $91.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc (Call) by 300,900 shares to 193,800 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 301,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,218 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).