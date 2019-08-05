As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Valuation Rose, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has Raised Holding; Wolverine Asset Management Position in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (Call) (GWPH) Has Cut by $14.75 Million

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (Call) (GWPH) by 97.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 87,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The hedge fund held 2,300 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $387,000, down from 90,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $150.66. About 558,058 shares traded or 49.04% up from the average. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals: Epidiolex Reduced Monthly Frequency of Drop Seizures; 14/05/2018 – Peak Health Announces Filing of Patent Applications for testing the “Bioactivity” of the Cannabidiol (CBD) molecule and publication of scientific paper documenting results of commercial samples; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma walks away from adcomm with unanimous support for anti-seizure med. An OK shouldn’t take long now $GWPH; 13/03/2018 – NULL GW PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE BY THE UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE (USPTO) FOR FIVE NEW EPIDIOLEX® (CANNABIDIOL) PATENTS; 27/04/2018 – INSYS Therapeutics Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Cannabidiol (CBD) for Treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome; 06/04/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Agrima Botanicals; 24/05/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Cannabidiol lsolate to Sundial; 17/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 GW Pharma’s cannabis-based drug appears poised for a groundbreaking FDA approval as internal review offers a clear thumbs up $GWPH; 13/03/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals Announces Receipt of Notices of Allowance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Five New Epidiolex® (cannabidiol) Patents; 16/03/2018 – HQGE Unveils Extensive Cannabidiol (CBD Oil) Database, Teams with Hemp, Inc. to Produce and Distribute High-Quality Customizable CBD Extractions

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 8,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 41,067 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 32,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.25. About 3.68 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,401 shares to 137,427 shares, valued at $16.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 33,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,824 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.33% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Dubuque Comml Bank holds 0.01% or 1,066 shares in its portfolio. Btim Corp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 46 shares. 102,986 were reported by Rothschild Investment Corporation Il. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Comm reported 57,897 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Buckingham Mgmt stated it has 220,658 shares. Fil Limited has invested 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 1,072 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership holds 0.21% or 56,718 shares. Fincl Consulate Inc has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Mercer Advisers Inc holds 0.04% or 1,000 shares. Ledyard National Bank stated it has 138,136 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has invested 0.08% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Scotia Capital Inc holds 0.08% or 122,364 shares.

Analysts await GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, up 90.48% or $1.14 from last year’s $-1.26 per share. After $-1.68 actual earnings per share reported by GW Pharmaceuticals plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -92.86% EPS growth.