As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stock Value Rose, Holder Chilton Capital Management Raised Its Stake; As Mercadolibre (MELI) Market Valuation Rose, Lone Pine Capital Has Lifted Holding

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 11,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 198,505 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56M, up from 187,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $53.77. About 555,447 shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 48.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 216,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 667,206 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $338.76M, up from 450,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $11.05 during the last trading session, reaching $613.67. About 61,181 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 19,446 shares to 171,289 shares, valued at $31.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) by 17,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,542 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.64% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 22,725 shares. M&R Capital Inc has invested 0.03% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 216,770 were accumulated by Novare Cap Management Lc. Boston Private Wealth Limited Company has 0.5% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 0.26% or 1.73 million shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 12,123 shares. Montag Caldwell Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% stake. Baillie Gifford Com reported 733,831 shares stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 374,952 shares. Old Natl Savings Bank In owns 0.93% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 336,139 shares. 178,724 were reported by Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp. Landscape Lc holds 135,578 shares. North Star Inv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 2,740 shares. Schulhoff & Communications Inc reported 0.16% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). 2,103 are owned by Wespac. J Goldman Lp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Pnc Fin Svcs Group holds 0.01% or 22,078 shares in its portfolio. Capital Investors has 0.21% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Maplelane Limited Com holds 0.64% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 45,001 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co reported 1.99M shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Stephens Inc Ar invested in 0.03% or 2,228 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 3,235 shares. New York-based Bamco has invested 0.2% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Synovus Fincl Corporation has 90 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia reported 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Jericho Capital Asset Management L P, New York-based fund reported 215,000 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 0.07% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 5,289 shares.