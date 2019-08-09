As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stock Value Rose, Hendershot Investments Increased Its Holding by $747,300; Brave Asset Management Has Raised Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake by $317,824

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 110.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 1,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 3,164 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $607,000, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $206.82. About 1.62M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 16/04/2018 – GOLDMAN COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 15/05/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +4.1% On Year; 10/05/2018 – New Credit Card to Carry Apple Pay Brand; 19/04/2018 – Selling to America: the radical makeover of Goldman Sachs; 13/03/2018 – Goldman’s Solomon sets out to prove bank’s revenue engine can roar again; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Director Kullman Says Women Still Face 1980s Work Issues; 17/04/2018 – Derivatives, Cash Products Boost Goldman Equity Revenue: TOPLive; 24/05/2018 – AI Deep Dive: Steve Wozniak Joins Goldman Sachs Intl. Chairman and Many More To Speak in Amsterdam; 08/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs bets on oil, cash near-term as ‘Goldilocks’ backdrop fades; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS QTRLY NET REVENUES IN EQUITIES WERE $2.31 BILLION, 38% HIGHER THAN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 14,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 217,745 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.59 million, up from 203,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 4.80 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32M and $179.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 3,422 shares to 78 shares, valued at $14,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 8,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,195 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garrison Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.77% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 2,682 shares. Marathon Trading Inv Mngmt Ltd has 45,643 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Check Capital Mngmt Ca reported 2,330 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 98,638 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.22% or 219,570 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). West Family Invests reported 39,400 shares stake. Athena Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,045 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer & Inc has invested 0.12% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Sky Inv Grp Limited Liability holds 0.09% or 1,240 shares. Duff & Phelps Invest Mgmt reported 3,660 shares stake. Personal Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,685 shares. Cypress Mngmt Ltd owns 1,100 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Citadel Ltd Liability has invested 0.2% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greystone Managed Invests holds 0.83% or 265,454 shares in its portfolio. Fiera reported 12.59M shares or 2.62% of all its holdings. Bainco Interest Investors invested in 168,774 shares or 1.46% of the stock. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested in 12.39 million shares or 1.56% of the stock. Forte Cap Lc Adv owns 105,348 shares or 2.02% of their US portfolio. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has 0.1% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 22,269 shares. 27,500 were reported by Cincinnati Casualty. 442 were reported by Gemmer Asset Ltd. Alta Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 931,501 shares or 2.92% of all its holdings. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has 413,477 shares. Saturna Cap invested in 2.24% or 1.45M shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors owns 13,703 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 0.28% or 1.09M shares. De Burlo Grp holds 0.4% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 37,700 shares. Tompkins Corporation owns 40,101 shares.