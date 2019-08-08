As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stock Rose, Shareholder Scopus Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding; Owens Corning New (Call) (OC) Valuation Rose While Lodge Hill Capital Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.97 Million

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (Call) (OC) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 42,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The hedge fund held 428,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.17M, down from 470,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $55.49. About 299,138 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING 1Q ADJ EPS 80C, EST. 96C; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CAPITAL ADDITIONS IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Adj EPS 80c; 14/05/2018 – Owens Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING OC.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM – TRADER; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Statement on the Passing of Judge Howard Owens; 24/05/2018 – KNOW LABS APPOINTS (RET.) ADMIRAL BILL OWENS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING – EXPECTS AN ENVIRONMENT IN 2018 CONSISTENT WITH CONSENSUS EXPECTATIONS FOR U.S. HOUSING STARTS AND GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION GROWTH; 08/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280079 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 06/03/2018 Azuqua Names Todd Owens CEO and Expands Leadership Team to Drive Next Wave of Growth

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The hedge fund held 425,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.61M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.17. About 1.72M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 2.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.54 per share. OC’s profit will be $163.16M for 9.25 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can holds 55,930 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fmr Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 693,589 shares. Boston reported 7.59M shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.12% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) or 130,003 shares. Moreover, Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Parkside Savings Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com reported 134,076 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Com accumulated 70 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 59,142 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 1,100 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 19,563 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.15% or 1.94M shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0.02% or 837,200 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Communications Ma stated it has 0.05% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Asset Mgmt stated it has 8,317 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 84,940 shares to 162,255 shares, valued at $38.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,112 shares, and has risen its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

More notable recent Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bank Of America Upgrades Owens, Lifts Price Target To $72 – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Owens Corning 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Be Sure To Check Out Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64B and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (Call) (NYSE:CAT) by 50,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $13.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 142,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptiv Plc.

More important recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Fool.com published article titled: “3 Brand-Name Dividend Stocks on the Verge of Greatness – Motley Fool”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 3.48 million shares. 1.12 million are owned by Marathon Asset Management Llp. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 46,346 shares. Guardian Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Michigan-based Ww Asset has invested 0.26% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Maverick Cap Ltd owns 19,680 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.01% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Petrus Lta invested in 2.46% or 238,380 shares. First Business Financial Services holds 0.16% or 17,275 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd owns 0% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 62,700 shares. Cibc Asset has 0.06% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 167,969 shares. Howe & Rusling reported 0.01% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Grimes Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 1.23M shares. Triangle Wealth stated it has 0.15% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $786.06 million for 21.10 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.