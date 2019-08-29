As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stock Rose, Oppenheimer & Company Lifted Its Holding by $2.43 Million; Cdw (CDW) Holder Cipher Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 78.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 17,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The hedge fund held 4,669 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $450,000, down from 21,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $114.95. About 491,348 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 45,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 100,604 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35M, up from 54,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $55.52. About 3.81 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 35,262 shares to 58,517 shares, valued at $5.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 24,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com invested in 53,448 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Brant Point Inv Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 84,534 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 133,290 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 182,158 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested in 24,379 shares. Da Davidson Co accumulated 3,571 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0.49% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Envestnet Asset Management Inc has 146,950 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mgmt Lp holds 0.24% or 183,875 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Inc reported 9,470 shares. Putnam Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 114,264 shares. 1.02M are held by Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Ltd Liability Corp. Hallmark Capital has 2.18% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Bokf Na holds 64,901 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 0.08% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW).

More notable recent CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CDW Reports Record Second Quarter Net Sales – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CDW to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store for the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CDW (CDW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CDW Corporation (CDW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 23, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CDW (CDW) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Invest Management holds 0.09% or 42,023 shares. Pittenger Anderson accumulated 173,823 shares. Fifth Third National Bank owns 0.32% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 933,560 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 2,933 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited has invested 0.25% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Regent Invest Mgmt Ltd has 0.71% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 22,284 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 95,633 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww holds 127,289 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 374,952 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Sigma Inv Counselors Inc invested in 0.5% or 77,102 shares. Wisconsin-based Winch Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability reported 23,569 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Llc holds 0.11% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 97,064 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Ltd invested 0.08% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).