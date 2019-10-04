As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stock Rose, Newfocus Financial Group Has Cut Position by $560,404; As Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management LP Trimmed Holding by $9.46 Million

Newfocus Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 27.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newfocus Financial Group Llc sold 10,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 28,507 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51M, down from 39,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newfocus Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 2.26M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) by 35.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 675,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The hedge fund held 1.25M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.66 million, down from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $14.22. About 444,989 shares traded. TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 06/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT EBITDA GROWTH IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – Brazil’s TIM Participações outlines growth plans, projects margin growth; 09/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SAYS BOARD OKS DISTRIBUTION BRL230M; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS AT LEAST 40 PCT EBITDA MARGIN BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SA TIMP3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 12 FROM BRL 8.75; RATING REDUCE; 16/03/2018 – TIM board members had expected change at top for months; 17/05/2018 – Brazilian carrier TIM Participações to pay Telecom Italia for brand use; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY TELECOM ITALIA 0.5 PCT OF ITS NET REVENUES FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 06/04/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2017; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES, TELECOM ITALIA IN TRADEMARK LICENSE PACT

Newfocus Financial Group Llc, which manages about $246.82M and $216.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,565 shares to 24,862 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLYG).

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “TJX Companies Maintains Its Momentum – The Motley Fool” on May 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Pier 1 Imports Goes From Bad to Much Worse – The Motley Fool” published on September 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is Hedge Fundsâ€™ 23rd Most Popular Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BBBY Stock Is Very Risky, but Still a Buy Below $10 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $801.07M for 20.92 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dorsey & Whitney Ltd Company holds 0.06% or 7,147 shares. Hanson Mcclain has 479 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 80,063 are held by Sigma Counselors. 122,364 were accumulated by Cambridge Finance Inc. Moreover, Cohen Lawrence B has 3.42% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Lincoln National holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 3,845 shares. Fiera Cap Corp stated it has 12.99M shares or 2.6% of all its holdings. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Riverhead Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Tiverton Asset Ltd Llc reported 277,867 shares. Tci Wealth stated it has 0.1% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cacti Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 3,000 shares. Tradewinds Mngmt stated it has 800 shares. Hightower Trust Svcs Lta holds 44,304 shares. First Foundation Advsr accumulated 6,514 shares.

More notable recent TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About The Toro Company (TTC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nokia: Capturing Market Share – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Telecom Argentina: Strong Economics, Little Debt And Undervalued With Catalyst Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on May 26, 2015. More interesting news about TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Battered Telecom Stocks Wired for Significant Gains – Investorplace.com” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Key Emerging-Market Stocks to Buy for Contrarian Investors – Investorplace.com” with publication date: January 09, 2019.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $884.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 25,102 shares to 125,367 shares, valued at $25.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 118,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 528,474 shares, and has risen its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

Analysts await TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 65.71% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.7 per share. TSU’s profit will be $117.87 million for 14.81 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by TIM Participacoes S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.