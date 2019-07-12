As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stock Rose, Holder Paragon Capital Management Lifted Its Position; Locust Wood Capital Advisers Maintains Holding in Bank Amer (BAC)

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 6,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 186,479 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.92 million, up from 179,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $55.86. About 5.17 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 562.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 598,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 705,129 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46M, up from 106,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.36. About 36.77 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BofA shareholder return tops key level for first time in 7 years; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Declines 24% This Year, BofA Leads; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America earnings earnings beat on strong loan growth, lower taxes; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America Head of Global Capital Markets AJ Murphy Departing; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Global Wealth & Investment Mgmt Rev $4.9B, Up 6%; 23/04/2018 – Bank of America Is Said to Hire Credit Analyst Phillip Bagguley; 23/05/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO NAME REPLACEMENTS AFTER MURPHY DEPARTURE; 19/04/2018 – Women Have Fundamentally Different Journeys to Financial Wellness, Merrill Lynch Study Reveals; 08/05/2018 – Cigna Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – Warren Buffett just made a quick $12 billion on a clever Bank of America investment

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 76,236 shares to 3,432 shares, valued at $343,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 76,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,809 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Wealth accumulated 4,612 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corp Ny has 174,856 shares. Cleararc Incorporated has 30,020 shares. Estabrook holds 608 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.49% or 300,722 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Natl Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.14% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Alps Advisors reported 9,413 shares. 240,000 were accumulated by Shellback Capital L P. Checchi Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Oppenheimer Asset Inc owns 140,778 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Royal London Asset stated it has 1.08M shares. Polaris Greystone Finance Limited Liability holds 404,314 shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. Schulhoff And accumulated 5,601 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0.04% or 221,280 shares. Wealthquest reported 4,772 shares stake.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLI) by 10,000 shares to 104,500 shares, valued at $7.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 72,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 575,511 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (Put) (NYSE:DHR).

