As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stock Rose, Holder Greystone Managed Investments Cut Its Stake; As Amgen (AMGN) Market Value Rose, Holder Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Lowered Its Holding

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 9,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 265,454 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.13 million, down from 275,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.97. About 5.32 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 5,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 42,435 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.06 million, down from 48,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.62. About 2.03 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher 1st-quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent; 29/03/2018 – FDA: FDA granted accelerated approval to blinatumomab (Blincyto, Amgen Inc.) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients; 05/04/2018 – The World’s Best Cyclists Are Coming to California for America’s Only WorldTour Race as the Amgen Tour of California Gets; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Net $2.31B; 18/05/2018 – Prolia (denosumab; Amgen/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Expects to Acquire Approximately 52.1M Shrs of Its Common Stk at $192 a Share; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS 2018 2Q DIV; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch Grp Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Laffer Invests accumulated 23,725 shares or 0% of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Incorporated invested in 0.57% or 686,706 shares. Montana-based Davidson Inv Advsr has invested 1.03% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Td Asset Management holds 0.1% or 349,790 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Shufro Rose & Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.52% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cap Mngmt Corporation Va has 1.28% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Kings Point Capital Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Mengis Cap Management reported 8,456 shares stake. The New Jersey-based Hamel Associates has invested 0.61% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Provise Management Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Com has 50,379 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Stifel Corporation owns 0.29% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 534,894 shares. Systematic Fin Management LP invested in 0.08% or 11,738 shares. 22,438 are owned by Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri. Duncker Streett has 5,928 shares.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 4,110 shares to 27,130 shares, valued at $7.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 11,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF) by 108,581 shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $23.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 6,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,594 shares, and has risen its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO).