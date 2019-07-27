As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stock Rose, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has Lifted Stake by $428,293; Skylands Capital Stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls (RYAM) Has Decreased by $888,550

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 8,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,067 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 32,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $55.76. About 2.88M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (RYAM) by 22.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 68,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 234,950 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19M, down from 303,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.69. About 978,602 shares traded. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 54.92% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM); 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHARE; 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/Share; 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier Advanced; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca holds 0.47% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 22,065 shares. Scopus Asset Management Lp holds 0.66% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 425,000 shares. Asset Strategies invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited reported 1.77% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreover, Private Ocean Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 950 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Ltd Llc owns 46,848 shares. Selway Asset Management reported 7,208 shares. Cacti Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 6,041 shares. The California-based Bailard has invested 0.46% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% or 72,252 shares in its portfolio. Court Place Advsr Ltd Co owns 15,447 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Communications accumulated 505,931 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited has 0.07% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 12,932 shares. Crestwood Advisors Group Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.12% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 1Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7,629 shares to 45,559 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,245 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $723.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verso Corp by 112,550 shares to 564,500 shares, valued at $12.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 182,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (NASDAQ:CMCO).

