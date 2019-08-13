As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stock Rose, A-R-T- Advisors Has Upped Its Position; Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Shares Declined While Sarissa Capital Management LP Has Lifted Position by $29.53 Million

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 57.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 50,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The hedge fund held 140,272 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46 million, up from 89,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.12. About 2.52M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) by 492.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarissa Capital Management Lp bought 266,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.77% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.80M, up from 54,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarissa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $65.34. About 201,434 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has declined 29.32% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT – CONFIRMING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED 2018 NON-GAAP ADJ. OPER. EXPENSES GUIDANCE RANGE OF BETWEEN $390 MLN AND $410 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Prices 2.3M Shr Offering at $64/Shr; 13/04/2018 – ICPT: SOME PATIENTS TREATED WITH OCA HAD REGRESSION OF FIBROSIS; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Research and Development Expenses $48.7M; 26/03/2018 – Intercept Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA SAYS LAWSUIT WAS FILED BY A STOCKHOLDER OF CO ON AUG 4, 2017 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC – 2018 WORLDWIDE OCALIVA NET SALES CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $170 MLN AND $185 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Intercept Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 27/03/2018 – Intercept Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharma at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in California Res Corp by 91,300 shares to 20,112 shares, valued at $517,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,900 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 107,966 are owned by Macquarie Grp Incorporated. Sasco Ct reported 376,079 shares or 1.88% of all its holdings. Inverness Counsel Ltd Llc accumulated 4,740 shares. First Commonwealth Financial Pa has invested 0.31% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Ycg invested 0.09% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Brinker holds 0.39% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 194,574 shares. Dnb Asset Management As owns 0% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 211,419 shares. 6.97 million were reported by Jpmorgan Chase And. 2,740 were accumulated by North Star Inv Mgmt. Whittier Of Nevada reported 153,327 shares stake. 2.54 million are owned by Stifel Fincl. Guardian Cap LP invested 0.02% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Carnegie Asset Lc invested in 190,882 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 197,374 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 676,202 shares.