As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stock Price Rose, Summit Asset Management Lifted Its Position; As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Shares Declined, Holder Hartford Financial Management Has Increased Its Holding

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 18.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 11,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 75,336 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, up from 63,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $24.8. About 151,545 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Summit Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 205.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Asset Management Llc bought 14,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 22,284 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 7,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $51.3. About 281,353 shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

