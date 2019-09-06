As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Summit Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake; Williams Jones & Associates Increases Holding in Ecolab Com (ECL)

Summit Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 205.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Asset Management Llc bought 14,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 22,284 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 7,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $56.2. About 2.40 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 0.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 4,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 809,648 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.94 million, up from 805,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $207.1. About 442,873 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baxter Bros reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Moreover, Wedgewood Prns has 0.03% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 2,500 shares. Peddock Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,924 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund holds 0.19% or 5,036 shares. Moreover, M Secs has 0.29% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Gyroscope Cap Gru Limited Com reported 1,929 shares. Webster Savings Bank N A has 0.65% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Davis R M holds 1.54% or 234,085 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc accumulated 90 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Com holds 0.01% or 9,097 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Financial Advisors Lc stated it has 398 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Three Peaks Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 19,589 shares. Horizon Invs Lc accumulated 19,737 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Eagle Capital Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.92% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Alabama-based Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has invested 0.5% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95 billion and $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 3,592 shares to 29,541 shares, valued at $3.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mettler Toledo International C (NYSE:MTD) by 826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,220 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Investment Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 2,740 shares. Arete Wealth Limited Liability accumulated 0.12% or 10,799 shares. Farmers Tru holds 1.29% or 85,456 shares in its portfolio. Confluence Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.93% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Dupont Cap Management Corporation reported 317,259 shares stake. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri owns 34,252 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Company reported 1.28 million shares stake. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc reported 44,908 shares. 200 are owned by Allsquare Wealth Limited. Peoples Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 200 shares. D E Shaw Co accumulated 4.89 million shares. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.09% or 11,811 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Company reported 5,532 shares. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 221,280 shares. 222,541 are held by Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Limited Liability Company.

