As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Raised Its Holding; Middleton & Co Has Lowered Its Home Depot (HD) Holding by $465,276; Stock Price Rose

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 8,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,067 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 32,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.13B market cap company. It closed at $52.88 lastly. It is up 23.27% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 2,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,578 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44M, down from 36,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $207.97. About 11.07 million shares traded or 171.10% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.83 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $623.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 5,142 shares to 94,901 shares, valued at $12.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

