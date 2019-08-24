As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stock Price Rose, Select Equity Group LP Has Upped Stake by $199.75 Million; Van Hulzen Asset Management Maintains Position in Altria Group (MO)

Select Equity Group Lp increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp bought 3,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The hedge fund held 137,081 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29B, up from 133,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.09. About 8.78 million shares traded or 38.18% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1735.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 134,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 141,827 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15M, up from 7,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 10.51M shares traded or 36.94% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Select Equity Group Lp, which manages about $13.68B and $14766.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 826,004 shares to 444,167 shares, valued at $54.46B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 91,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,640 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $371.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 5,032 shares to 1,320 shares, valued at $397,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 157,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,714 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

