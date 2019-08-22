As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Shares Rose, Nottingham Advisors Has Increased by $538,056 Its Holding; Coatue Management Has Trimmed Workday (WDAY) Holding by $1.64 Million

Nottingham Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc bought 10,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 20,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 10,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $54.58. About 5.64 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 8,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 115,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.37M, down from 124,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $192.72. About 697,401 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday

Nottingham Advisors Inc, which manages about $867.20 million and $575.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 51,574 shares to 301,594 shares, valued at $16.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 246,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,486 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, down 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% negative EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity.

