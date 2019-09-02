As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Shares Rose, Holder Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has Boosted Holding; Investment House Has Trimmed Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Holding as Stock Price Declined

Investment House Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc sold 10,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The institutional investor held 111,292 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49 million, down from 121,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $59.17. About 1.20M shares traded or 7.41% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIX); 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Accounting Chief Mario Centola Will Be VP of International Operations and Business Development; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags: New Partnership Will Bring Branded Experiences to Six Flags Parks Throughout China; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – FIRST PHASE OF MULTI-MLN DOLLAR ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEX IN CHINA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2021; 15/03/2018 LAUNCH: SIX FLAGS $544.8M TLB FOR REPRICE; CALL 2:30PM ET TODAY; 22/03/2018 – SIX FLAGS & RIVERSIDE PARTNER WITH TURNER TO OFFER NEW ATTRACTI; 24/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Six Flags after earnings; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TERMS OF ARRANGEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 8,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 41,067 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, up from 32,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.97. About 5.84 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanseatic Management Incorporated invested in 17,343 shares. Court Place Advsr Llc accumulated 15,447 shares or 0.33% of the stock. At National Bank & Trust invested in 26,035 shares. 123,059 were accumulated by Cambridge Group Inc. Nuwave Invest Mgmt invested in 133 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northern Corp has invested 0.24% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Mount Lucas Management LP holds 0.43% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 48,525 shares. Pictet Bank & Trust Trust Ltd reported 0.38% stake. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 0.08% or 273,217 shares. Matarin Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.32% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 83,882 shares. Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.63% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Us Fincl Bank De holds 534,911 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 390,000 were accumulated by Cincinnati Fincl. Verition Fund Llc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Laffer holds 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 71,568 shares.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 4,786 shares to 113,814 shares, valued at $8.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,810 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 6.48% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $188.68M for 6.43 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 144.68% EPS growth.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61 million and $925.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 43,754 shares to 52,934 shares, valued at $5.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inv (NYSE:STZ) by 7,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).