As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Shares Rose, Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Upped by $16.00 Million Its Position; Intelsat S A (I) Shareholder Empyrean Capital Partners LP Decreased Its Stake by $23.06 Million as Valuation Rose

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 301,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The hedge fund held 1.04 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.38 million, up from 738,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $53.53. About 5.60 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.54M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 236,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 622,440 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 531,000 shares to 4.90M shares, valued at $37.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Curo Group Hldgs Corp by 92,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14B and $7.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 596,858 shares to 443,142 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC) by 234,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353,929 shares, and cut its stake in Agnc Invt Corp.