As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Share Value Rose, Tyvor Capital Has Cut Stake; Force Capital Management Maintains Position in Autonation (AN)

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 46.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 233,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The hedge fund held 266,183 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.16 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.97. About 5.32 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX)

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $47.46. About 431,036 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried; 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO MIKE JACKSON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Used Vehicle Revenue $1.33B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 16/04/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Turtle Creek Asset Management has invested 0.15% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Bridgecreek Invest Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 14,864 were accumulated by Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Co Il. 1,066 are owned by Dubuque Bancorp. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.25% stake. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corporation has 0.47% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 92,857 shares. Waratah Advsrs Ltd invested in 105,290 shares. First Manhattan has 0.01% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 29,632 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.25% or 2.44 million shares. Kopp Limited Liability holds 0.56% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 12,911 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 113,218 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com holds 222,541 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Goelzer Management has 0.24% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Petrus Lta invested in 238,380 shares. West Virginia-based Wesbanco National Bank has invested 0.07% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 694,963 shares to 784,262 shares, valued at $16.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 1.01M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei has 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 11,334 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Limited invested in 11,627 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Commonwealth Bancshares Of accumulated 45,677 shares. Earnest Prtn Llc owns 31 shares. Highbridge Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.03% stake. California Public Employees Retirement reported 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Artisan Partners Partnership owns 4.88 million shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life New York invested in 0% or 3,774 shares. 161,854 were reported by Invesco. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Moreover, Royal London Asset Limited has 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). North Star Inv Mgmt reported 200 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% or 85,026 shares. Natixis has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 3,183 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $4.68 million activity.