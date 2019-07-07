As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Share Value Rose, Summit Asset Management Upped Its Position; As Liberty Global Plc Cl C (LBTYK) Valuation Rose, Trust Co Of Oklahoma Has Decreased Its Position

Trust Co Of Oklahoma decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc Cl C (LBTYK) by 19.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma sold 3,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,125 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $366.18M, down from 18,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc Cl C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.92. About 955,121 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 16.24% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 08/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: Confirmed. Announcement likely tomorrow at 7am UK time; 23/04/2018 – VODAFONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL ASSETS TALKS SEEN IN FINAL STAGES: FT; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO FRIES ENDS REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO MIKE FRIES SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – EU Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Acquisition; 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-LIBERTY GLOBAL – UPC POLSKA Z.O.O. (NOT CO) WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Is Said to Offer Bonds to Finance Liberty Global Deal; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy Liberty Assets in Germany, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic; 15/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC LBTYA.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM

Summit Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 205.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Asset Management Llc bought 14,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,284 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 7,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $54.43. About 3.67 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Summit Asset Management Llc, which manages about $203.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 5,991 shares to 7,207 shares, valued at $374,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

