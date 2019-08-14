As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Share Value Rose, Summit Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding; Occidental Pete (OXY) Shareholder Robecosam Ag Has Cut Its Holding by $1.09 Million as Stock Declined

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 29.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 16,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 56,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44.76. About 17.63 million shares traded or 78.42% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED

Summit Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 205.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Asset Management Llc bought 14,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 22,284 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 7,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.93B market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $53.54. About 6.28M shares traded or 4.51% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) by 41,315 shares to 616,055 shares, valued at $29.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM) by 12,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Livent Corp.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.37 million activity. $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $242,650 was made by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR also bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Wednesday, June 12. 4,100 shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W., worth $203,401. On Monday, June 10 Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 9,100 shares. Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Naples Glob Advsrs Ltd Com, a Florida-based fund reported 17,071 shares. Moreover, Leisure Mgmt has 0.46% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Cs Mckee Limited Partnership owns 282,310 shares. Grimes & has invested 0.32% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 13,665 were accumulated by Guardian Mgmt. Campbell & Co Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.13% or 4,093 shares. River Road Asset Management Limited stated it has 496,972 shares. Of Virginia Va reported 9,828 shares. Spinnaker Trust reported 8,676 shares. Lifeplan Fin Group Inc Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 103 shares. Palouse Capital Mgmt reported 99,047 shares. 6,975 were reported by Kornitzer Capital Ks. Capital Rech Glob invested 0.04% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Salem Cap Management has invested 2.43% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 4,786 shares.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Near a 10-Year Low, Is Occidental Petroleum a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Icahn launches proxy fight against Occidental – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lanny’s July Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Carl Icahn Rips Anadarko Buyout, Talks Cloudera And Trade War – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About The TJX Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:TJX) Upcoming 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Why The Set Up Ahead Of Retail’s Q2 Earnings Season Is ‘Poor’ – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.