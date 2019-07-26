As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Share Price Rose, Moore Capital Management LP Cut Its Stake by $13.25 Million; Dodge & Cox Cut Its Synopsys (SNPS) Stake by $89.28 Million as Shares Rose

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 55.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.64 million, down from 450,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $55.72. About 1.38 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 95.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 776,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,630 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, down from 814,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $137.69. About 210,253 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 33.75% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 14/03/2018 – Oski User Formal Verification Case Studies Showcased at Upcoming Oski Decoding Formal Club, Synopsys SNUG, Cadence CDNLive; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys: Deal Will Not Be Material to Financials; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys and Industry Technologists to Address the Path to 2-nm SoC Design; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Adj EPS $1.08; 20/04/2018 – Synopsys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON & BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND HIGH-S; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Rev $760M-$785M; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Adj EPS 89c-Adj EPS 93c; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS NOT MATERIAL TO SYNOPSYS FINANCIALS, ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) by 86,940 shares to 10.81M shares, valued at $1.07B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 15,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 19.23% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $93.23 million for 55.52 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invs Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,576 shares. Cibc Markets Corporation accumulated 36,280 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 0.23% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 10,742 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 22,190 shares. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 0.23% or 4.25M shares. Wexford Capital LP accumulated 0.63% or 66,400 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.15% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Raymond James Tru Na invested in 3,094 shares. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership owns 718,053 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc reported 605,797 shares. The New York-based American has invested 0.03% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Bb&T Corp has 0.03% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 16,105 shares. Staley Capital Advisers holds 0.02% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) or 2,200 shares. Guardian Life Ins Communications Of America invested in 0.01% or 431 shares. Axa, France-based fund reported 8,678 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Virginia Va holds 0.94% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 133,725 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company Limited Company accumulated 3.99M shares. 180,670 are owned by Randolph Incorporated. Adage Capital Partners Group Ltd stated it has 2.94M shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Bankshares Of Omaha has 0.75% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 205,592 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.59% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 60,600 shares. First Mercantile Tru reported 0.61% stake. Jane Street Group Inc Lc has 0.01% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Bb&T holds 372,065 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt holds 6,654 shares. Karp Mgmt holds 0.4% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 21,133 shares. M Hldg Securities Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Pictet Fincl Bank And holds 0.38% or 16,180 shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com Ca holds 0.11% or 5,406 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.28% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 1.06M shares.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02B and $3.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 10,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $7.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Domo Inc by 117,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,000 shares, and has risen its stake in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP).