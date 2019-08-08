As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Share Price Rose, Bath Savings Trust Co Has Increased Its Stake by $634,781; Twin Capital Management Position in Facebook Class A Common (FB) Raised by $2.51 Million

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A Common (FB) by 9.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 15,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 178,482 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.75M, up from 163,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $549.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $185.15. About 740,869 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Facebook boosts users’ data control; 26/04/2018 – Advertisers display their like for Facebook in spite of data leak; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN MINISTER: FACEBOOK DATA PRACTICES CANNOT BE TOLERATED; 19/03/2018 – CHANNEL 4 NEWS REPORTS FACEBOOK CARRYING OUT OWN PROBE; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 150 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 09/05/2018 – Google to ban all ads related to Irish abortion referendum; 30/03/2018 – Tim Cook is right to kick Facebook over its data privacy failings; 25/05/2018 – Facebook is starting to label political and issue ads, a move intended to keep foreign governments from buying ads that might influence U.S. voters. Political advertisers will also need to register with Facebook by “confirming their identity and location; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK IS COMMITTED TO STOPPING INTERFERENCE IN ELECTIONS INCLUDING IN INDIA, BRAZIL

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 11,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 397,819 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.17 million, up from 385,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.17. About 4.92M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $2.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 16,390 shares to 57,295 shares, valued at $10.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 4,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,440 shares, and cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Co A Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Mngmt Grp, a Indiana-based fund reported 102 shares. Lau Ltd Com accumulated 11,100 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama accumulated 1.48 million shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,946 shares. 115.07M were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Liability Corp. Texas-based Fayez Sarofim & has invested 2.78% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Guild Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.71% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dillon & Assoc has 1.8% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 111,104 shares. Capstone Fincl Advisors reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Westfield Mngmt Company LP invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 5.85M shares. Baxter Bros, a Connecticut-based fund reported 19,810 shares. Wesbanco Bankshares Inc has 0.71% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 84,842 shares. Johnson Counsel holds 55,763 shares.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) by 11,443 shares to 55,759 shares, valued at $7.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 69,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,987 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).