As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Market Value Rose, Nottingham Advisors Boosted by $538,056 Its Stake; Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Shareholder Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Cut Its Position

Nottingham Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc bought 10,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 20,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 10,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.36. About 5.04M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 5,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 611,349 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.07 million, down from 616,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $66.64. About 858,364 shares traded or 10.61% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Capital stated it has 2,925 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Llc reported 434,548 shares stake. Cls Invests Lc reported 43 shares stake. Mirador Prtn Limited Partnership reported 3,714 shares. 44,699 are owned by Da Davidson &. Moreover, Prns Group Holding Ag has 0.12% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 14,955 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 3,370 shares. Moreover, Fiduciary Tru Company has 0.01% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 7,916 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel reported 4,250 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 13,787 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Mgmt Ltd Co holds 1.83% or 142,515 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 75,677 shares. Moors & Cabot has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Engy Income Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 5.67% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 5.47M shares.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11,338 shares to 22,348 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 57,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement Sys has 233,828 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Wg Shaheen And Assocs Dba Whitney And has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Donaldson Capital Management Ltd Com reported 107,129 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv, New York-based fund reported 504 shares. Ipswich Invest Mgmt owns 10,060 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd accumulated 12,932 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 258,564 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 5,970 are owned by Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited. Everett Harris Ca has invested 1.71% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 389,128 shares. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De has 0.14% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Girard Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.05% or 4,560 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 258,503 shares. Moreover, Davenport Company Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 14,473 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.69% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).