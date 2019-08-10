As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Market Value Rose, Howland Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position; Partner Investment Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding in Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) by $643,314

Howland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 14.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc bought 62,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 495,475 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.36 million, up from 433,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 5.37M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 65.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 4,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 2,138 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $340,000, down from 6,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $169.29. About 230,568 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 16/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 08/03/2018 – Kriti Sharma: Sharma, an engineering leader at London-based Sage, has become a leading voice about the importance of building ethical AI. 13/ #IWD2018; 30/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA FILING & GRANT; 14/05/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Announces Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care is on Schedule to Welcome Residents this; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – H1 ORGANIC RECURRING REVENUE GROWTH OF 6.4% (H1 17: 11.1%); 23/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics: Brexanolone IV Received Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Sept 2016; 03/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC QUARTERLY LOSS PER SHARE $1.68; 20/04/2018 – Buffett bows out Sage moment […]; 25/04/2018 – Vena Adds FP&A Integration to Sage lntacct’s Cloud Financial Management System; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Century Sage Scientific Holdings Ltd

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 4,824 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Manchester Capital Management Lc reported 0.01% stake. Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Ftb Advsrs holds 0% or 226 shares. Benjamin F Edwards reported 133 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Republic Investment Mngmt Incorporated holds 5,413 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Llc owns 13,993 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Cutter Company Brokerage Incorporated has 0.28% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 6,214 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.05% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). American Century invested in 569,930 shares. Sei Investments stated it has 0.03% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Jefferies Gp owns 16,500 shares. Advsrs Asset Management reported 516 shares stake. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 27,559 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 5,485 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4,136 shares to 31,111 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 31,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 12,052 shares to 116,143 shares, valued at $10.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 484,816 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 44,236 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited holds 0.5% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 239,744 shares. Davenport And Commerce Ltd Liability Corporation reported 14,473 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 13,060 were accumulated by Forbes J M & Comm Ltd Liability Partnership. Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Voya Management Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 511,408 shares in its portfolio. Jnba reported 100 shares. Td Asset holds 0.37% or 4.49 million shares in its portfolio. Camarda Advsrs Lc owns 0.01% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 50 shares. Coastline Tru has 34,950 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Regent Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 39,955 shares. World Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & holds 76,910 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Fulton Fincl Bank Na has invested 0.35% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). South Street Advisors Limited Co owns 3.97% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 246,265 shares.

