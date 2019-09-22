As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Market Value Rose, Holder Pathstone Family Office Upped Its Holding; As Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Market Valuation Declined, Tealwood Asset Management Boosted Stake

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 10300.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 155,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 156,531 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.28M, up from 1,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 8.73M shares traded or 44.91% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 33.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 3,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 15,792 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07M, up from 11,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $106.32. About 1.86 million shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 11/04/2018 – Alexion Agrees to Acquire Wilson Therapeutics; 16/04/2018 – APELLIS – IN H2 2018, PLANS TO INITIATE A PHASE 3 TRIAL IN 70 PATIENTS WITH PNH VS TREATMENT WITH APL-2 MONOTHERAPY TO TREATMENT WITH ECULIZUMAB; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.86, REV VIEW $3.98 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION REPORTS POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS SHOWING SUCCESSFUL; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Intends to Finance the Acquisition of Wilson Through Cash on Hand; 20/04/2018 – Alexion: Brazil Represents Low Single Digit Percentage of Worldwide Sales; 11/04/2018 – Alexion takes its first step in beefing up the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALXN1210 WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN PHASE 3 SWITCH STUDY WITH A SAFETY PROFILE THAT IS CONSISTENT WITH THAT FOR SOLIRIS; 11/04/2018 – And now for the top 3 of the day — #1 Alexion takes its first step rebuilding the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUES TO HAVE PATENT APPLICATIONS PENDING IN BRAZIL THAT WOULD PROVIDE ADDITIONAL PROTECTION TO SOLIRIS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold ALXN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 203.05 million shares or 2.34% less from 207.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25M and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 8,680 shares to 4,650 shares, valued at $276,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 2,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,658 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81 billion and $847.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONE) by 9,248 shares to 7,591 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,410 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.