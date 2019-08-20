As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Market Value Rose, Choate Investment Advisors Increased Stake by $720,588; At Bancorp Decreased Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Position by $1.51 Million

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 29.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 13,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 59,222 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, up from 45,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $51.57. About 15.57M shares traded or 151.48% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

At Bancorp decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 42.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp sold 7,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 10,520 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, down from 18,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $221.99. About 1.01M shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 393,497 shares to 4.70 million shares, valued at $149.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 102,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,505 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $259.49M for 45.12 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 7,276 shares to 13,286 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 406,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK).

