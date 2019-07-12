As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Market Value Rose, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Upped Position; Bluemar Capital Management Increased E Trade Financial (ETFC) Holding by $749,294

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 8,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,067 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, up from 32,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $55.86. About 5.17 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 16,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 180,594 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39 million, up from 164,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $45.26. About 2.44M shares traded or 3.93% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 25.35% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – NET NEW BROKERAGE ASSETS WERE $18.2 BLN IN APRIL; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for Feb 2018; 07/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Profitability Continues to Be Strongly Positioned to Benefit From Higher Rates and Client Brokerage Assets; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades E*trade To Baa2, Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C; 19/03/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in La Jolla

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00M and $287.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 26,435 shares to 97,537 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 21,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,796 shares, and cut its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $3.10 million activity. $101,734 worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) was bought by Chersi Robert J. $1.04M worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) was sold by Curcio Michael John.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,640 shares to 39,245 shares, valued at $7.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 33,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,824 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

