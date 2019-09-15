As Tjx Cos New Com (TJX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Sva Plumb Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Holding; Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Holder Crosslink Capital Lowered Its Stake by $1.03 Million as Stock Rose

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (TJX) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc sold 18,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 45,645 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, down from 64,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $56.58. About 3.42 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 6,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.36 million, down from 204,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $143.73. About 690,914 shares traded or 61.04% up from the average. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold EEFT shares while 126 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 31.10% or $0.65 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $149.29M for 13.11 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.33% EPS growth.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $438.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co by 63,360 shares to 375,489 shares, valued at $23.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Talend Sa by 31,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 569,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA).

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $797.89 million for 21.43 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 7 (IEF) by 12,142 shares to 845,897 shares, valued at $93.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree U.S. Midcap Dividen (DON) by 66,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).