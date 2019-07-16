As Tjx Companies (TJX) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Weik Investment Services Decreased Position; Us Ecology (ECOL) Stock Price Declined While Fenimore Asset Management Has Lowered Position by $1.98 Million

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 31,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, down from 195,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 4.00 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Us Ecology Inc. (ECOL) by 14.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 36,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 211,546 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.84 million, down from 247,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Us Ecology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.4. About 55,212 shares traded. US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) has declined 0.88% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ECOL News: 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen PLC Exits Position in US Ecology; 26/03/2018 US Ecology Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – US Ecology Board Reaffirms Capital Allocation Strategy; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology 1Q EPS 42c; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY 1Q REV. $120.1M, EST. $114.5M; 29/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC – REAFFIRMED COMMITMENT TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18 PER SHARE FOR 2018; 16/05/2018 – US Ecology at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $39M-$42M; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC ECOL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.22 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 14,004 shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $144.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 60,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,917 shares, and has risen its stake in Idex Corporation (NYSE:IEX).

Analysts await US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 3.28% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.61 per share. ECOL’s profit will be $13.91M for 23.97 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by US Ecology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ECOL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes.