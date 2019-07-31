As Tjx Companies (TJX) Valuation Rose, Putnam Investments Cut by $9.33 Million Its Stake; As 3M Co (MMM) Valuation Declined, Northrock Partners Cut Its Holding by $493,902

Northrock Partners Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 36.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc sold 2,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,199 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 6,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $176.77. About 383,599 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) by 14.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 175,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 998,771 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.14 million, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.26. About 821,810 shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc reported 1.64 million shares. Parkside Bank And owns 0.46% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 6,548 shares. Veritable LP reported 40,554 shares stake. Pinnacle Associate Ltd accumulated 47,613 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Peak Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Schnieders Management Ltd Liability Company has 1.14% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 12,789 shares. Osterweis Cap Mgmt Inc holds 1.24% or 95,080 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested 0.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hanson Mcclain holds 1,375 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Financial Bank Wealth has 0.2% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3,210 shares. Frontier Inv Mgmt Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability Co holds 19,549 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.25% or 18,220 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.28% or 2,550 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 0.27% stake.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 8 sales for $11.91 million activity. The insider Keel Paul A sold $1.87M. On Thursday, February 7 Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 4,681 shares. 8,906 shares valued at $1.77 million were sold by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7. $2.66 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by THULIN INGE G. Bauman James L sold $3.22 million worth of stock or 16,065 shares. PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 17.06 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47M and $379.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 3,575 shares to 91,617 shares, valued at $16.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clearbridge Mlp And Midstrm (CEM) by 110,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 115,914 shares to 168,422 shares, valued at $9.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 87,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS).