As Tjx Companies (TJX) Stock Value Rose, Weik Investment Services Trimmed Its Holding by $1.69 Million; Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Cut Its Holding in Factset Resh Sys (FDS) by $23.59 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 31,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, down from 195,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $56.69. About 5.07 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 11.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 95,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 748,710 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.88M, down from 843,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $296.52. About 290,167 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 39.96% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.53% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 15/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $174; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET ANNOUNCES PLANNED DEPARTURE OF ITS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – EUR/GBP Rises to 0.8642 After UK Data, From 0.8630 Beforehand – Factset; 27/04/2018 – Of the S&P 500 companies that have reported first-quarter results so far, 79.4 percent have topped analyst expectations, according to FactSet; 10/04/2018 – FACTSET EXPANDS DATA OFFERING WITH LAUNCH OF DATA MARKETPLACE; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q Adj EPS $2.12; 25/04/2018 – USD/TRY Falls to 4.0390 After Central Bank Decision, From 4.0817 Beforehand – Factset; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.35 TO $8.55, EST. $8.43; 18/04/2018 – GBP/USD Falls to 1.4216 After UK CPI, From 1.4274 Beforehand – Factset

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Weik Investment Services Inc, which manages about $228.44 million and $204.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. by 1,517 shares to 10,432 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $751.85 million for 22.86 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold FDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 25,521 shares to 3.25 million shares, valued at $399.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 3,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).