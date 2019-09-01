As Tjx Companies (TJX) Stock Value Rose, Nomura Holdings Has Increased Stake by $33.28 Million; Coatue Management Stake in Tableau Software (DATA) Has Raised by $7.18 Million as Stock Value Rose

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 56,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 2.47M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314.25M, up from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) by 108.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 628,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.26M, up from 580,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.97. About 5.32M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc by 381,610 shares to 21,135 shares, valued at $367,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1.17M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 715,496 shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 50 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc owns 550 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 4,417 shares. Cadian Cap Management Lp stated it has 1.03 million shares. Raymond James And reported 46,824 shares stake. Picton Mahoney Asset holds 1.32% or 136,805 shares. Asset Mngmt owns 772 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has 303,067 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 15,255 shares. Da Davidson And invested in 0.01% or 4,235 shares. Tiger Legatus Cap Lc, New York-based fund reported 35,000 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Inc reported 5,214 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 11,173 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Captrust Finance Advsr has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Lp has invested 0.17% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Asset Management Incorporated invested 0.26% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Hudson Bay Mngmt Limited Partnership has 80,664 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 2.91 million shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Llc holds 0.01% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 222,541 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Llc holds 1,404 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Farmers Tru Company reported 85,456 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. First Commercial Bank Of Omaha accumulated 205,592 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 3.77 million shares stake. Wallington Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 262,424 shares or 3.65% of its portfolio. Ci Inc owns 73,400 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Maple Capital Management owns 227,770 shares. Piedmont Advsrs has 110,151 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Mount Lucas Lp stated it has 48,525 shares.